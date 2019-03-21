Mission Stars win third straight bantam provincial title

The Mission Stars bantam squad celebrate a provincial title in Port Hardy on Wednesday night. (Submitted)

For the third straight year, the Mission Stars are bantam provincial champions.

Mission defeated Tri Port 5-2 in the bantam tier 3 final on Wednesday night in on Vancouver Island to take home a provincial title banner for the third year in a row.

The locals managed to control the play despite playing shorthanded 14 times, as opposed to just three times playing with the man advantage.

The Stars posted an 11-5 victory over Whistler on Wednesday morning in the semifinal to earn the right to play for another banner.

The club opened the tournament with an 11-1 win over Quesnel on March 17, but then suffered their only loss of the tournament on March 18 by falling 3-1 to Alberni Valley. Mission bounced back with a 10-2 win over Terrace on March 19.

The Stars also won bantam provincial titles in 2018 and 2017.

Meanwhile over in Cranbrook, the Mission Stars midget team fell in the gold medal game to take home silver.

Mission lost 4-2 to Terrace in the provincial final on Wednesday night, the only time the club lost at the tournament.

Disappointing outcome to the Gold Medal game for the #Mission Midget A1 Stars in Cranbrook. The boys suffered a 4-2 loss to a strong Terrace team in the #BChockey Tier 3 Provincials The boys battled hard this week and are bringing home the Silver medal!! Nice job boys!#BleedGreen — Brad Garneau (@bradgar1) March 21, 2019

The Stars defeated Powell River 6-3 earlier on Wednesday, and also beat the eventual provincial champion Terrace team 4-2 in round robin play on March 19. Mission also defeated Dawson Creek 8-1 on March 18 and opened the event with an 8-4 win over Quesnel.

In other Mission Minor Hockey Association news, the Stars peewee C2 team took home bronze in 2019 Al Hughes Memorial Peewee Tournament in New Westminster. Mission defeated Cloverdale 3-2 in overtime on March 19 to place third.