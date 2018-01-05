Mission sports: The best stories of 2017

The Record looks back on the top three sports stories of the year

Victoria Seal from Mission Senior Secondary wrestles Hannah Tuplin from Chemainus Secondary in the final of the girls 54kg at the B.C. High School Wrestling Championships in Salmon Arm March 4.

Sports reporter Ben Lypka has been on the sidelines for every major sporting event in Mission over the past 12 months.

Here are his top three stories in local sports for 2017.

SPECTACULAR SEAL SISTERS

The past year was one to remember for Alexia and Victoria Seal.

The Mission Senior Secondary School products dominated on the wrestling mat all year long, and older sister Alexia is now competing at Simon Fraser University.

The duo cleaned up at the Upper Fraser Valley zone wrestling tournament in February, with both girls winning their respective weight divisions. The pair’s performances helped lead Mission Secondary to a second-place overall ranking in the girls division at the event.

They continued their winning ways at the BC High School Wrestling Championships in Salmon Arm in March, with Alexia winning gold in the 47 kilogram division and Victoria earning top spot in the 54 kg division. Mission again finished second overall in the girls division thanks to the pair’s efforts.

March also saw Alexia win gold at the junior nationals event at Brock University.

The girls weren’t done yet, as they picked up another gold medal apiece at the Cadet/Juvenile National Wrestling Championships in Ontario in April. Victoria also was named most outstanding cadet wrestler at the event.

Alexia continued her strong year with another gold at the junior Pan-Am Wrestling Championships in Peru in June. Victoria added to her totals with a bronze at the Cadet Pan-Am Wrestling Championships in Argentina in July.

The pair then also excelled with gold medals again at the Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg in August.

The new year will see Alexia on the mat for the Clan, and Victoria once again representing the Roadrunners.

ROADRUNNERS SPORTS

Mission Senior Secondary School athletes continued to shine in 2017, with the senior girls volleyball and the football teams both having stellar seasons.

The senior girls volleyball team had one of the best runs in recent memory for the school, compiling a record of six wins and one loss in AAAA Fraser Valley Tier 1 East competition and finishing first in the division.

They also impressed against top competition at tournaments around the province. They finished second at the Camosun Chargers senior girls tournament in Victoria back in October, third at the Timberline Secondary tournament and fifth place at both the Handsworth and Trinity Western University events.

The girls then hosted the AAAA Fraser Valley tournament, and earned bronze with a thrilling victory over Surrey’s Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers on Nov. 16. That strong showing propelled the team to a fifth seed ranking heading into the provincials.

The Roadrunners ended up seventh overall in B.C. following the provincials, which ran in Langley from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2.

The talent on the Roadrunners didn’t go unnoticed, as Mission’s Kristen McBride recently announced her signing with the UFV Cascades women’s volleyball team for the fall.

This year also marked a step forward for the Mission Roadrunners senior football program. Competing in the strong AAA Eastern conference, the club picked up two wins and qualified for the playoffs for the first time ever in AAA play.

Mission scored wins over Centennial in September and over the W.J. Mouat Hawks in Abbotsford in October to make the playoff push. The Roadrunners fell to South Delta in the playoffs in November, but took big strides forward in 2017.

DIRKSEN,

CASCADES OWN THE COURSE

Hannah Dirksen went from the Mission Golf and Country Club to a CCAA national title in 2017.

The Mission product and the UFV Cascades women’s golf team took home a national championship at the CCAA final in Ontario in October.

Dirksen finished eighth overall at the nationals, and also earned her third consecutive CCAA All-Canadian honour prior to the nationals getting underway.

She won the PACWEST’s overall women’s silver medal, and also won the Camosun Invitational event in September.

Dirksen will return to the Cascades for one more year in the fall.