Mission speed skater breaks three records

Mission’s Samuel Green was one of the youngest skaters at the Canadian Short Track (ST) Junior Championships that was held Nov. 29-Dec. 1 at the Calgary Olympic Oval.
Green had a fantastic meet, finishing 16th overall and breaking two BCST speed skating records in the process (500m – 42.191 and the 1000m – 1:26.453). He also broke the 1500m in 2:13.434 at the ST Single Distance #2 in Calgary on Nov. 16.
Green is currently training at the Calgary Oval in the Stage 2 program and is one of the up-and-coming skaters in the country.
He has been invited to skate at the Canadian Short Track Montreal International Invitational from Dec. 6-8.
He will race with other junior and neo-seniors from Great Britain, Germany, Netherlands, Ireland, United States and Canada.