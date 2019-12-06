Mission speed skater breaks three records

Samuel Green was one of the youngest skaters at the Canadian Short Track Junior Championships

Mission’s Samuel Green was one of the youngest skaters at the Canadian Short Track (ST) Junior Championships that was held Nov. 29-Dec. 1 at the Calgary Olympic Oval.

Green had a fantastic meet, finishing 16th overall and breaking two BCST speed skating records in the process (500m – 42.191 and the 1000m – 1:26.453). He also broke the 1500m in 2:13.434 at the ST Single Distance #2 in Calgary on Nov. 16.

Green is currently training at the Calgary Oval in the Stage 2 program and is one of the up-and-coming skaters in the country.

He has been invited to skate at the Canadian Short Track Montreal International Invitational from Dec. 6-8.

He will race with other junior and neo-seniors from Great Britain, Germany, Netherlands, Ireland, United States and Canada.