Mission skaters collect food

The Mission Skating Club’s second annual food bank drive proved to be another success.

Skaters gathered food and cash donations from friends and family members to give back to the local Christmas Bureau for the past several weeks, and the local club took in a big haul.

The MSC was able to donate over 25 bags of food, several flats of soup, cash donations and toys over the donation period. The club ran the drive for two weeks to gain more awareness of the needs of families in the Mission community and their totals bested what they raised in 2016.

The club is coming off a busy fall season that saw several members excel at the Jingle Blades event in Surrey and also participate in the Mission Candlelight Parade earlier this month.

The next big events on the calendar for the club include: the Canadian Championships from Jan. 8 to 14 at UBC, the Winterskate competition in North Delta in February and the club’s Gala Event at the Mission Leisure Centre on March 10.

For more information on the club, visit missionskatingclub.com.