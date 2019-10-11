Mission Roadrunners senior football squad rushes to victory

The Mission Roadrunners senior varsity football team opened October with a big win, downing the Centennial Centaurs 30-14 in Mission on Friday.

The Roadrunners pounded Centennial with a strong ground game led by running back Matt Roadhouse, who rushed for 196 yards and three touchdowns.

Roadhouse was flanked by Mission’s Saxon Kernahan, who collected 128 yards rushing of his own. Jaden Desrosiers scored the Roadrunners’ other touchdown, which was a three-yard rushing major.

Desrosiers also had a team-high six tackles, while Cody McMahon contributed with four tackles and a sack. That sack led to a Centennial turnover, which ultimately resulted in one of Roadhouse’s touchdowns.

The Roadrunners’ record improved to 1-2 in AAA regular-season play after the win, and they sit tied for fifth in the Eastern Conference.

The team next hosts the Terry Fox Ravens (0-3). That game kicks off at the Mission Sports Field Turf at 3 p.m. on Oct. 11.

Meanwhile, the Mission Roadrunners junior varsity team lost their regular-season opener 27-8 to Centennial on Oct. 3.

The loss was the first time this year the Mission juniors have tasted defeat, after going a perfect 3-0 in exhibition play.

The juniors travelled to Coquitlam to take on the Terry Fox Ravens (0-1) on Thursday and were defeated 31-6.

The team now returns home to host the Handsworth Royals on Oct. 17 at 3:45 p.m.

For more information on both teams, visit bchighschoolfootball.com.