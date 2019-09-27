Mission Roadrunners open season with loss

Mission falls 18-6 to the St. Thomas More Collegiate Knights on Friday

The Mission Secondary Roadrunners senior varsity football team opened the 2019 AAA regular season with a loss.

Mission hosted the St. Thomas More Collegiate Knights on Friday, and the Roadrunners opened the scoring when quarterback Josh Bucholz connected with Saxon Kernahan on a 47-yard play action pass for a touchdown.

Mission’s lead didn’t last long, as the Knights replied quickly and went on to score two more unanswered touchdowns to win 18-6.

The Roadrunners didn’t have much of an answer for Knights running back Nick Osho, who collected 150 yards rushing and one touchdown.

Defensively, Mission was led by Cody McMahon, who recorded seven tackles and one sack.

Andrew Armstrong and Kernahan both caught interceptions, while Matthew Roadhouse ran for 98 yards on the ground.

The regular-season loss comes after an exhibition run that saw the Roadrunners go 1-1.

Mission fell 34-6 to the Langley Saints in Langley on Sept. 6, and then defeated the John Barsby Bulldogs 14-12 in Nanaimo on Sept. 13.

The Roadrunners return to action on Friday (Sept. 27, when they host the Seaquam Seahawks (1-0). Seaquam beat Centennial 28-14 to open the season on Sept. 20.

Mission then hosts the aforementioned Centennial club on Oct. 4 at Mission Secondary Field.