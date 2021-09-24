Mission Roadrunners lose heartbreaker in overtime to W.J. Mouat Hawks

At times it looked like a game between two teams who hadn’t played a regular season game in almost two years, which it was.

But each team displayed flashes of brilliance on both sides of the ball, as the W.J. Mouat Hawks senior varsity football team edged the Mission Roadrunners 35-34 in overtime on Friday (Sept. 24).

It was all Hawks early on, with Mouat quarterback Jackson Pratt connecting with wide receiver Ercy Avul for a pair of touchdowns to put the red and yellow up 13-0 early. Sam Pratt caught another touchdown in the first to give the Hawks a commanding 20-0 lead.

However, the Roadrunners refused to give up and running back Wes Latour put the team on his back. He replied with three rushing touchdowns of his own, including one for an estimated 60 yards and one for around 40 yards. Those three touchdowns in the second and third quarters put Mission up 22-20.

Mission’s defence also stepped up big time after the first quarter, with Ethan Gailey grabbing one interception and Manraj Bhullar snagging two.

Bhullar and Avul were battling all night, and near the end of the fourth Bhullar stopped a goal line pass attempt from Avul and it appeared the Roadrunners may have been on the path to victory. But then it was the Hawks defence that stepped up, forcing Mission to go four and out and the ensuing punt saw Caden Martens run back a 50-yard return touchdown. A successful two-point conversion by Mouat sent the game to overtime.

Latour and the Roadrunners scored again on their first possession in overtime, but they missed the conversion. Mouat’s first possession saw the Hawks score a touchdown and then the game laid on the foot of kicker Chad Falk. He made his first attempt, but it was called back due to a penalty. His second attempt was good, delivering the win for the Hawks.

Friday was the first home regular season game for Mouat since Oct. 25, 2019.

Hawks head coach Andrew Harder was beaming after the win, but realized his team was in a fight.

“We had a great start but then we started turning the ball over and missed a lot of tackles,” he said. “I have to give credit to number one [Mission’s Latour] for running the ball really well. We have to clean up our own game and take care of ourselves.”

Harder said after the first quarter Mouat looked sloppy offensively and missed assignments. He’d like his team to work more on the fundamentals in the coming weeks.

The Hawks now sit at 1-0, while Mission drops to 0-1. Mouat next takes on Abbotsford Secondary on Panther Field on Friday, Oct. 1. Mission next hosts the Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers on Friday, Oct. 1.

For more, visit bchighschoolfootball.com.

Mouat's Treyson Luesley tries to deke out a Mission defender. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Mouat's Caden Martens fights through Mission tacklers. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)