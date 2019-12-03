Mission Roadrunners finish seventh

The Mission Roadrunners senior girls volleyball team finished seventh in the province at the 4A tournament, which wrapped up in Langley on Saturday.

The Mission Roadrunners senior girls volleyball team lost twice at the recent 4A provincial tournament, but the pair of setbacks ended up being to the top two teams in the province.

Mission ended up finishing seventh in the province, a slight drop from entering the Langley Events Centre-hosted tournament ranked third.

The Roadrunners opened up pool play on the morning of Nov. 28 with a 2-0 (25-20 and 25-14) win over Vancouver Tech, and then followed that up with another 2-0 (25-23 and 25-7) win over Pinetree. But Mission couldn’t handle the Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers that evening, falling 2-1 (25-21, 13-25 and 4-15) to the Surrey-based school.

Despite the loss, the Roadrunners still managed to qualify for the playoff round and opened that up on the afternoon of Nov. 29 with a 3-1 (25-19, 22-25, 26-24 and 25-19) win over Dover Bay. Mission moved on to the elite eight, but lost 3-0 (25-23, 25-12 and 25-20) to Kelwona later that day.

That loss eliminated the Roadrunners from provincial title contention and they moved to the consolation round, where they defeated Semiahmoo 2-0 (25-16 and 28-26) and then downed Riverside 2-0 (25-21 and 25-18) on Saturday to finish seventh overall.

Kelowna and Tweedsmuir, the two teams that Mission lost two, met in the provincial final that evening with Kelowna taking home the title. Lord Byng defeated Handsworth for the bronze.

The Roadrunners finished ninth in 2018 and also placed seventh in 2017.

Mission’s Morgan Likness was named a second team tournament all-star for her play during the event.

For full results, visit bcssvolleyballchampionships.ca.