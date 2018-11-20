Mission Roadrunners earn Fraser Valley bronze

The Mission Roadrunners senior girls volleyball team earned Fraser Valley bronze and head to provincials this weekend. (Submitted)The Mission Roadrunners senior girls volleyball team earned Fraser Valley bronze and head to provincials this weekend. (Submitted)

The Mission Roadrunners senior girls volleyball team scored a bronze medal at the recent Fraser Valley championships, and also are heading back to the AAAA provincials.

The girls opened the Fraser Valley’s with a 3-0 (25-10, 25-18 and 25-11) win over the R.E. Mountain Eagles in Surrey on Nov. 14 in round one. The team followed that up with a win over the Seaquam Seahawks on Nov. 15, but then fell in the semifinals later that day to the eventual Fraser Valley champion Earl Marriott Mariners.

Mission then bounced back on Nov. 16 to defeat Riverside Secondary 3-2 to earn the bronze.

“The girls battled hard, coming back from a 24-19 deficit in the THIRD set to win 26-24, and finishing off a 15-13 nailbiter in the fifth set with an emphatic stuff block by first team all star Mo Likness,” stated Roadrunners head coach Andrew Hale. “Kudos to outside hitters Delaney Spink and Erin O’Brien for gutsy swings, and to team captain Makenzie Rourke who showed the leadership and serving needed to push through to the win.”

The team now advances to the AAAA senior girls provincials, which kicked off on Thursday and runs until Saturday in Penticton.

The Roadrunners have been slotted in Pool A, and will compete against Belmont, Riverside, North Peace and Burnaby North. Mission squared off against Riverside, North Peace and Belmont on Thursday, and then wrap up the pool play against North Peace on Friday.

Playoffs run from Friday afternoon until Saturday evening.

The Roadrunners are looking to improve on seventh place finish in the province at last year’s event.