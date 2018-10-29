Mission Raceway site of half marathon

About 35 runners turned out for the Mission Half Marathon run at Mission Raceway Park on Saturday morning.
Runners were to complete 10.5 laps of the road course track to total 21 kilometres.
About 35 runners turned out to complete 10.5 laps of the road course track, 21 kilometres in total
The Peninsula Panthers continued to claw the opposition in the friendly confines of the Panorama Recreation Centre however, their latest victims did not go down without a fight. The Comox Valley Glacier Kings were the latest club to fall prey to the Panthers on home ice, albeit, they took the local "Cats" into deep water before all was said and done.
Mission Search and Rescue located and rescued two St. Bernard puppies in Hatzic area
UBCO researchers work with sustainable industry partner to power green home
District's new coucil begins its term on Nov. 13 with Knut Bjorndal at the helm
A lion Air plane crashed into the sea likely killing all 189 people on board
Courtenay golfer Ronnie Postnikoff has been awarded a $500 MJT Scholarship (Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour) for showing exemplary athletic, educational and personal achievements during the 2018 season. The money will be paid directly to the school he attends.