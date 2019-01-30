Mission Outlaws split pair of weekend games

After a record-setting 13-1 drubbing at the hands of the Langley Trappers on Jan. 19, the Mission City Outlaws stumbled nearly as hard on the road against the Surrey Knights on Jan. 24.

Mission handed the lowly Knights their second win on the Pacific Junior Hockey League season, as the Outlaws were defeated 6-2 inside the North Surrey Recreation Centre.

Surrey has only won three games since 2016, and it was the Knights most lopsided win during that time period.

Surrey exploded for three goals in the first and second periods, with Mission getting a pair of goals from Matias Corazza in the third. Outlaws forward Justin Hargrave recorded assists on both of the goals.

Knights goalie Naveen Kainth was the difference in the game, with the Burnaby native making an incredible 50 saves to earn the win. Mission outshot Surrey 52-30 in the loss.

Despite the devastating loss, the Outlaws bounced back with a big win at the Mission Leisure Centre on Saturday.

Mission took down the White Rock Whalers 5-2, and came up big in the final period with four goals.

The two teams traded goals in the first period, with Griffin Abbott opening the scoring at 16:23, but the Whalers tied the game up with 34 seconds remaining.

White Rock scored the lone goal of the second period and entered the third up 2-1, but Mission caught fire late.

Justin Hargrave and Micheal Nemeth on the power play but Mission up 3-2 midway through the third, with Chase Newman and Patrick Howatt both adding empty netters to make it the 5-2 final.

Hargrave (three), Nemeth (two) and Newman (two) all recorded multi-point games. Outlaws goalie Andrew Edgecombe made 31 saves for his third win this season.

Mission’s record now sits at 12-25-3, and they remain in fifth place in the PJHL’s Harold Brittain conference and 11th overall.

The Outlaws next travel to Abbotsford to take on the Pilots tonight (Friday). Mission then returns home to host the Ridge Meadows Flames on Saturday. Face-off is set for 6:45 p.m.

