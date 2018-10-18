Mission Outlaws hockey squad drop two games on home ice

The Mission City Outlaws continue to struggle to build momentum early into the Pacific Junior Hockey League season, and that trend continued last week with the club earning one out of a possible four points from a pair of home games.

Mission hosted a rare Tuesday night game on Oct. 9, but fell 3-2 in overtime to the Port Moody Panthers. It’s the third time this season that the Outlaws have lost in extra time.

The Panthers held a 2-1 lead after one, with Conner Jollymore opening the scoring at 4:16 of the first period, and the score remained 2-1 until 11:52 of the third period when Justin Hargrave tied the game and sent it to overtime.

Port Moody scored just 67 seconds into the extra frame to earn the two points.

Mission goalie Matthew Trulsen was again solid in goal, making 31 saves.

The Outlaws then hosted the Harold Brittain conference- leading Langley Trappers on Saturday, with the visitors picking up the 2-1 win.

Max Corazza scored at 2:29 of the first period on the power play to put the Outlaws up 1-0, but Langley added two goals in the next four minutes and those goals held up for the remainder of the game. Trulsen did his part again, stopping 28 shots in the loss.

The pair of losses dropped Mission’s record to 3-5-3, and they remain in fifth place in the conference and drop to 10th overall in the league. Only the top eight teams qualify for the postseason.

The Outlaws travelled to Ladner to take on the Delta Ice Hawks on Tuesday night, and lost the game 3-2.

Mission did have a game scheduled for Saturday night, but it has been re-scheduled to Dec. 16. They next head to Burnaby to battle the Grandview Steelers on Sunday at 7:15 p.m.

The next home game is on Oct. 23, when the Abbotsford Pilots come to the Mission Leisure Centre.

For more, visit missioncityoutlaws.com.