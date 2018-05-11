Mission Mountaineers finish season strong

Mission’s Zeb Gabriele sets the ball during the U12 to U14 volleyball provincials in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

The Mission Mountaineers 14U boys volleyball team reached the quarterfinals but ultimately came up short at the Volleyball BC provincial championships in Abbotsford over the weekend.

The three-day event saw 12- to 14-year-old boys and girls battle it out with their respective club teams, with the Mountaineers being the lone Mission club team at the event.

The team competed in division two at the tournament, and opened the event by falling 2-1 (20-25, 25-16 and 11-15) to the Abbotsford-based Orangeman Juice team on May 4, but then bounced back later that day with a 2-0 win (25-20 and 25-16) over the Delta-based Elements.

They closed off May 4 with a 2-0 loss (27-29 and 20-25) to West Kelowna’s T2VB Crew.

After finishing the preliminaries with a record of 1-2, Mission advanced to the round of 16 on May 5 and took down the Nanaimo-based Mariners-Jeff team 2-1 (13-25, 25-14 and 15-13).

The Mountaineers had their championship dreams dashed in the quarterfinals, losing 2-0 (12-25 and 19-25) to the Kelowna ISBA Barn Owls.

Mission concluded the tournament with a 2-0 loss (23-25 and 24-26) to the Vancouver-based Apex Assault.

Mission’s Noah Falk earned his team’s most inspirational player award at the event.

For more on the tournament, visit volleyballbc.org.