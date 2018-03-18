Mission hockey teams qualify for provincials

Two midget and one bantam club will be battling to be the best in B.C.

A trio of Mission Minor Hockey Association teams have qualified for the provincials.

The Midget A1 and A2, as well as the Bantam A1 squads, all head to their respective finals, which all get underway next week.

The Midget A1s had a dominant regular season, finishing second place in their flight with a record of 14 wins, two losses and four ties.

After losing 8-2 to Surrey on Dec. 11, the team went undefeated the rest of the regular season, collecting seven wins and one tie. The club outscored its opposition 86-51 in 20 regular-season games.

The second-place finish gave the Midget A1s a first-round playoff bye, and the team took on North Vancouver in the second round of the Tier 3 rep playoffs. Mission destroyed North Vancouver 13-1 on Feb. 23 and then 6-0 on Feb. 24 to advance to the final four.

The Midget A1s then played Langley to a 2-2 tie on March 2 and defeated Port Moody 3-1 on March 4 to finish second in their Tier 3 final four and advance to provincials. Also qualifying from the Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association was Squamish, who finished with two wins and no losses.

The team will now compete at the Midget Tier 3 hockey championships in West Vancouver, which run from March 17 to 21.

Mission has been slotted in Division B, and will compete against Dawson Creek, Cranbrook, Terrace and West Vancouver.

The Midget A1s open the championship against Dawson Creek on the evening of March 18. The championship will be awarded on March 21.

The Midget A2s are also heading to Houston later this month for the Midget Tier 4 championships.

The club finished with five wins, 12 losses and three ties in regular-season play, and then beat Whistler 2-1 on Feb. 11 and 5-1 on Feb. 18 to punch their ticket to the provincials.

Mission competes against teams from Houston, Vanderhoof and Chase at the event.

The Bantam A1s finished third in Flight 2, putting together a record of 11 wins, seven loss and two ties during the regular season.

The team then caught fire in the playoffs, beating Port Moody 6-2 in round two of the playoffs on Feb. 15, and then defeating Cloverdale 8-1 on Feb. 17 and 7-0 on Feb. 19 in the third round of the playoffs.

Mission then posted wins over Sunshine Coast (3-1 on March 3), Ridge Meadows (6-1 on March 5) and West Vancouver (5-0 on March 7) to earn the playoffs banner and advance to provincials.

The Bantam A1s now head to Nelson for the Bantam Tier 3 championships, which run from March 18 to 21. Mission will compete against Cranbrook, Trail, Powell River, Dawson Creek, Penticton, Sunshine Coast, Terrace and Nelson at the event.

It’s another strong year for the MMHA, which last year saw four teams advance to the B.C. championships, with the Bantam rep team winning.

The MMHA was also awarded the Frank Spring Award as the B.C. Minor Hockey Association of the Year in 2017.

For more on the teams, visit mmha.com.