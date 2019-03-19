Mission hockey teams battle for provincials

The Mission Stars midget team struts its stuff during the opening ceremonies in Cranbrook. (Submitted)

A pair of Mission Minor Hockey Association teams are competing for provincial titles this week.

Both the Mission Stars Midget and Bantam Tier 3 squads qualified for the championship tournament, and have traveled to opposite ends of British Columbia to battle for gold.

The midget team packed its bags to head east to Cranbrook, and opened the provincials on Sunday with an 8-4 win over Quesnel. The team continued round robin play with games against Dawson Creek on Monday and Terrace on Tuesday, but results were not available at press time. The provincial champion in that tier is set to be crowned on Wednesday.

The bantam team headed to Vancouver Island, and opened the tournament with an 11-1 win over Quesnel on Sunday. Mission then fell 3-1 to Alberni Valley on Monday. The Stars took on Terrace on Tuesday, winning 10-2. The provincial champion in that tier is set to be crowned on Wednesday.

The MMHA is hoping to continue a string of great showings at provincials in recent years, including a gold medal in the bantam tier 3 and silver in midget tier 3 in 2018.

For more on the tournaments, visit bchockey.net/Championships/ScheduleandScores.aspx.