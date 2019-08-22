Mission City Outlaws open preseason with two wins

It may just be the preseason, but the Mission City Outlaws kicked off the 2019-20 Pacific Junior Hockey League schedule with two wins on Saturday and Sunday.

Mission opened the exhibition run by hosting the Abbotsford Pilots at the Mission Leisure Centre on Saturday night.

The two teams were tied at one after 20 minutes, but the Outlaws took over in the second with three goals to cruise to a 4-3 win.

The Outlaws then hosted the Aldergrove Kodiaks on Sunday, blanking the Bears 3-0. Mission scored one goal in the first and two more in the second to earn the win.

Mission continued the exhibition schedule on Wednesday against the Langley Trappers in Langley, but results were not available at press time. The Outlaws then host the Trappers at the MLC on Saturday. Face-off is set for 6:45 p.m.

Mission opens the PJHL regular season on Sept. 6, when they take on the Pilots in Abbotsford. The home opener for the Outlaws occurs on Sept. 7, when the Outlaws host the Richmond Sockeyes.

For more on the team, visit missioncityoutlaws.com.