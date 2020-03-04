Mission City Outlaws on the brink of elimination

The Mission City Outlaws have their backs against the wall in round two of the Pacific Junior Hockey League playoffs.

Mission finds themselves now down 3-1 to the Aldergrove Kodiaks, and just one loss away from the end of the clubs’ 2019-20 regular season.

The series opened on Wednesday in Aldergrove, with the Kodiaks picking up the 5-2 win.

Aldergrove jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one, with Mission’s Dylan Stoltz making it a one-goal game in the second period. The third period was all Kodiaks, as they went up 4-1 and cruised to the 5-2 win. Matthew Konrad scored a shorthanded goal for Mission in the third.

The Outlaws were outshot 42-32 in game one, with goalie Daniel Zuvic making 37 saves.

Thursday’s game two, also in Aldergrove, saw a reversal of roles, with Mission jumping out to a 2-0 and hanging on for the 5-3 win.

Mission’s Mackenzie Adams and Carson Preston (shorthanded) put Mission up 2-1 after 20 minutes, and Dylan Tonks put Mission up 3-1 early into the second. The Kodiaks scored a minute later to leave the Outlaws up 3-2 after two. The teams traded goals in the third, with Konrad scoring twice.

Outlaws goalie Isaac Elias made 28 saves to earn the win. Mission outshot Aldergrove 41-31 in game two.

The series shifted to Mission for Saturday’s game three, and this time it was Aldergrove who earned the 5-2 win.

The Kodiaks dominated play early, scoring four unanswered goals over the first two period before Konrad scored on the power play. Mission’s Curtis Foulds added a late goal to make it 5-2.

Mission was outshot 38-30 in the game, with Elias making 33 saves in the loss.

Monday’s game four in Mission was another similar start, with the Kodiaks jumping out to a 2-0 lead early and then holding off a second period comeback to win 4-2.

Kyle Sackmann and Stoltz scored the goals for Mission, and the Outlaws outshot Aldergrove 36-22. Elias made 18 saves in a losing cause.

The series continues tonight (Wednesday March 4) in Aldergrove, with game six, if necessary, set for Mission on Saturday night. Game seven, if needed, would occur in Aldergrove on Wednesday night (March 11).

Konrad continues to be a strong performer in the playoffs, with 17 points in eight games. Both Justin Plett and Stoltz have 12 points during the postseason run.

The other series in the PJHL has the North Vancouver Wolf Pack up 3-0 on the Grandview Steelers. The winner of that series will meet the winner of the Kodiaks vs. Outlaws series for the PJHL championship.

