Mission City Outlaws hitting the ice

It might still be the summer, but the boys of winter return to the ice in Mission tomorrow.

The Mission City Outlaws open the Pacific Junior Hockey League exhibition against cross-town rivals the Abbotsford Pilots at the Mission Leisure Centre tomorrow at 7 p.m.

The Outlaws’ exhibition run continues at home on Sunday against the Aldergrove Kodiaks. That game also begins at 7 p.m.

Mission continues its four-game exhibition schedule on Aug. 21, when the club visits the George Preston Recreation Centre to take on the Langley Trappers. The team’s final exhibition game is set for Aug. 24, when the Trappers come to Mission.

The Outlaws open the regular season on Sept. 6, when they take on the Pilots in Abbotsford. The home opener is set for Sept. 7, when the Richmond Sockeyes come to town. Faceoff is set for 6:45 p.m.

Mission is aiming to make a return to the PJHL playoffs this year after failing to qualify the past two seasons.

For more on the team, visit missioncityoutlaws.com.