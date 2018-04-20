Mission cheerleaders invited to Worlds

Trying to raise funds to go to Disney World

Mission’s Academy of Cheer has been invited to compete at the Summit World Cheerleading Championships in Disney World.

Four years ago, a handful of young cheer athletes and parents received some bad news.

Their cheer gym in Abbotsford had just lost the lease and the future of the young athletes was uncertain.

One family and one concerned mother from Mission, stepped up to see where to relocate the gym. After a few weeks, a new location was found and work began to build a new facility.

The parents of many of the athletes came forward in support and in November, 2014, The Academy of Cheer Excellence (ACE) was born in Mission.

A few years later, after only its fourth season, ACE had earned two bids (prestigious invites) to compete at the Summit World Cheerleading Championships in Disney World May 3-6, 2018.

“For these young athletes, competing at an International level is a once in a lifetime experience. They did the hard work to be the best they can, now as parents, we want to make sure these athletes can get to Orlando to compete. Since these bids were announced with little notice to prepare, we have a short window to raise the funds we need,” said Carle Proskin,one of the parents.

“If Cheer has taught us one thing, it is to work as a team and not give up! We demanded that standard from our athletes all season, the least we can do is ban together and do our best for them. They have earned that much.” owner Donna Kane said.

The group is looking for donations and sponsors to help make heir dreams come true.

A GoFundMe Pages has been created to help the squad. It is located at:

https://www.gofundme.com/ACADEMYOFCHEER.