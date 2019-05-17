Mission Cedar Kings make it five straight

The wins just keep piling up for the Mission Cedar Kings.

The lacrosse club extended its unbeaten run to start the West Central Senior C Lacrosse League regular season to five games after an 8-3 win over the North Shore Indians in Port Coquitlam on Saturday.

The Cedar Kings led 2-1 after one, and then made it a 5-1 lead after 40 minutes.

Mission added two more goals in the third, with the Indians scoring a pair of late goals with the Cedar Kings short-handed.

Mission’s Brenton Graham collected a hat trick in the win, with John Makowsky having a big night after collecting two goals and three assists. Gavan Sand (two goals, one assist) had a three-point night, while the other goal was potted by Mitch Cavallarin. Aaron Lissimore and Owen Munro each recorded one helper.

Cedar Kings goalie Jeff Lissimore made 32 saves to earn the win.

Mission is tied atop the WCSCLL standings with a perfect 5-0 record. The only other undefeated team in the league is the Port Moody Express, who also sport a 5-0 mark.

The Cedar Kings have outscored their opposition 35-23 in those first five games, and have the second stingiest defence in the league in terms of goals allowed.

Sand remains Mission’s leading scorer with 10 points, and he sits 12th overall in league scoring. Graham and Makowky each have eight points.

Mission next takes on the Coquitlam Cobras (2-2) on Saturday a 7 p.m. in Port Coquitlam.

For more on the league, visit wcsll.teamopolis.com.

In other Cedar Kings news, the team is also in negotiations to travel to Princeton for at least one game against a team from the Interior over the Canada Day long weekend.

Full details on those games will be released in the coming weeks.

For more on the team, visit the Mission Cedar Kings’ Facebook page.