Mission Cedar Kings improve to 2-0

The Cedar Kings and Burnaby Lakers battled it out on Saturday night. (Sarah Graham photo)

The Mission Cedar Kings continued their winning ways on Saturday, picking up a 7-5 win over the Burnaby Lakers.

Mission controlled the majority of the game, leading 3-1 after one and 4-3 after two to cruise to the victory.

The Cedar Kings were led by Mitch Cavallarin and Russ Heard, who both collected two goals and one assist.

Mission also got goals from Brenton Graham, Owen Munro and Linden Beskau. Graham and Munro also added helpers.

Mission’s John Makowksy contributed with a team-high two assists, while Gavan Sand, Jim Nishiyama and Brian McAdie were all credited with one assist.

Heard and Sand sit ninth and 10th respectively in league scoring after two games, with Heard collecting six points and Sand with five.

Cedar Kings goalie Wes Perry made 30 saves to record his first win this season.

Mission improves to a perfect record of 2-0 with the win, and is locked in a four-way tie for first place in the West Central Senior C Lacrosse League.

The locals share perfect 2-0 records with the Port Moody Express, North Shore Indians and the Ridge Attack.

The Cedar Kings now have a week off due to the Easter break, but return to action on April 27 when they take on the Queensborough River Rats.

The Rats, who were formerly known as the Langley Warriors, are winless so far this season.

That game occurs at 7 p.m. in Port Coquitlam.

For more on the league and the team, visit wcsll.teamopolis.com.