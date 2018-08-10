Mission Cedar Kings eliminated from playoffs

The Mission Cedar Kings have been bounced from the West Central Senior C Lacrosse League playoffs.

The club’s season ended on Aug. 1 after falling 12-7 to the Port Moody Express in game three of the best-of-three semifinal series.

The Express now move on to face the Ridge Attack in the WCSCLL, which wrapped up on Wednesday.

Despite the loss, several Cedar Kings players racked up impressive point totals during the team’s four-game playoff run. Cody Thompson led the team with 13 points (five goals, eight assists), while Benton Graham added 12 (five goals, seven assists) and Owen Munro collected 10 points (four goals, six assists).

The Cedar Kings next had to the BC Senior C Provincials, which run from Friday to Sunday in Burnaby. The club will compete against teams from all across the province at the event.

Read next week’s edition of the Mission City Record for details on how the team fares.