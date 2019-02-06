Mission athletes named to Team BC

Mission’s Jane Green hits the ice at the Canada Winter Games starting on Feb. 15.

Mission will be represented in both speed skating and judo at the upcoming Canada Winter Games.

The event, which runs from Feb. 15 to March 3 in Red Deer, Alta., is a multi-sport event featuring many of the top athletes representing their individual provinces from all across the country. The previous Canada Winter Games occurred in Prince George in 2015.

Mission speed skaters Jane Green and Annabelle Green will both compete in the short track competition for Team BC.

The siblings, who train with the Ridge Meadows Racers Speed Skating Club, qualified to make the team based on strong performances at the Team BC Short Track Selection Trials back in October.

The duo is carrying on the legacy of their mother Eden Donatelli Green, whose career included a silver medal in the 500 metres and bronze in the 3000m relay at the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympic Games, and a gold in the 500m at the 1987 world championships.

More recently, Annabelle earned one silver and two bronze medals in speed skating events at the 2018 B.C. Winter Games.

Judo athletes Isabelle Harris and Payton Harris are also heading to Red Deer as part of Team BC.

The sibling duo are coming off an excellent performance at the Elite Nationals event in Montreal last month, which saw Isabelle earn bronze in the senior women’s 83 kilogram division and Payton score gold in the U18 men’s 81 kg division. Payton also was named the most outstanding U18 male competitor at the event.

The pair, who train at the Abbotsford Judo Club, also both won gold at the recent youth provincials event in Kamloops on Saturday.

Both Isabelle and Payton have had stellar youth careers, earning accolades at the local, provincial and national levels during their time in the sport.

Isabelle will compete in the female 63 kg division in Red Deer, while Payton will battle in the 80 kg division. The pair qualified for the team after excellent showings at the Canada Games trials in Abbotsford back in September.

Mission native Layton Keely, who competed at a past Canada Winter Games, is also heading to Red Deer as a coach for the judo contingent.

Mission’s Linda Price will also be taking the trip as a coach for the archery team.

For more on the event, visit canadagames.ca.