Mission athletes excel at track event

Mission Secondary’s Bryce MacKenzie leapt his way to a record-setting performance at the Fraser Valley Track and Field Championships last week in Abbotsford.

He established provincial highs for 2018 in both the senior male long jump and high jump, en route to winning three gold medals in jumping events at the meet.

MacKenzie set a mark of 6.66 metres in the long jump, eclipsing the previous 2018 high of 6.54 m and then did the same in the high jump with a mark of 2.06 m, beating out the former high of 2.00 m. He also earned a gold medal in the triple jump, with a distance of 12.64 m.

Mission’s Harrison Trustham scored the school’s only other gold, taking home the top spot in the junior male 100 m hurdles. Trustham also added a silver in the 300 m hurdles.

Other Mission athletes earning silver were: Jacob Walters (senior male 110 m hurdles) and Bradley Tober (junior male shot put and bronze in junior hammer throw).

Picking up bronze was Charlotte Daigneault (senior female 1500 m race walk) and Tanner Geringer (senior male javelin throw). The Mission Secondary senior male 4 X 100 m relay team also earned bronze.

The entire group of Mission Secondary athletes helped the Roadrunners to an impressive sixth overall showing (out of 26 schools) in the senior division at the event. Mission also finished eighth overall in the junior division.

Heritage Park Middle School earned one gold medal, as Briana Sampson earned top spot in the Grade 8 female shot put. Sampson threw the three kilogram sphere 25.94 m to place first.

Hatzic Middle School scored one silver, as Adaisha Beals finished second in the Grade 8 female triple jump. Beals just missed out on bronze in both the 200 m and 400 m runs, finishing fourth overall in both events.

For full results from the event, visit fraservalleytrack.net.

The top performers at the event in Abbotsford will now move on to the BC Track and Field Championships, which run from May 31 to June 2 in Langley.