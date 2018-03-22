Minor hockey’s Langley Cup featured four days of hockey action

The long-running annual tournament featured four divisions March 16 to 19.

Hockey games ran from Friday evening through to Monday evening before the winners were declared in the Langley Cup.

The Langley Minor Hockey Association hosts the annual tournament, a long-standing tradition in the community.

All C-Division teams participate in a double knock-out format to battle it out for the title and the hardware.

The Titans took the Atom division while the peewee honours went to the Dodgers. In the bantam contest, it was the Eagles that soared the highest. The team called Good Time Guys took the midget title.