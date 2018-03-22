The Titans took on the Ice Hawks in the final of the Langley Cup Atom C tournament March 19. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Minor hockey’s Langley Cup featured four days of hockey action

The long-running annual tournament featured four divisions March 16 to 19.

Hockey games ran from Friday evening through to Monday evening before the winners were declared in the Langley Cup.

The Langley Minor Hockey Association hosts the annual tournament, a long-standing tradition in the community.

All C-Division teams participate in a double knock-out format to battle it out for the title and the hardware.

The Titans took the Atom division while the peewee honours went to the Dodgers. In the bantam contest, it was the Eagles that soared the highest. The team called Good Time Guys took the midget title.

Previous story
Seawolves win all five games in provincial championships
Next story
Wild thump Vipers to even series

Just Posted

Minor hockey’s Langley Cup featured four days of hockey action

 

Toronto sculptor Ayala Reznik is Gabriola Island’s April artist in residence

  • 11 hours ago

 

LETTER: Grateful for any support on interim tree protection bylaw for Langley

  • 11 hours ago

 

Your March 22 Morning Brief

 

Most Read