Minor hockey in Kimberley this weekend.

Coming up in Minor Hockey this weekend is the Clash in the Kootenays, a bantam tournament. Your local team will be the East Kootenay Regional Bantam AA Avalanche.

The East Kootenay Regional Bantam AA Avalanche are in action this weekend. Photo submitted

There are seven other teams invited as well, including Lethbridge Hurricanes, NWCAA Bronks, Spokane Jr Chiefs, Calgary Blackhawks, Coeur D’Lane Academy, West Kootenay Ice and the Calgary Wranglers.

Games will b e played mainly at the Kimberley Civic Centre, but there will be a few games at Western Financial Place and Memorial Arena in Cranbrook as well.

The Avalanche play round robin games on Friday, February 7 at 1:15 p.m. at Western Financial Place, later the same day at 6:30 p.m. at the Kimberley Civic Centre and Saturday, February 8 at 10:15 a.m. at the Civic Centre.

Finals will take place at noon at the Civic Centre on Sunday.

Come down and cheer on the local team.