Minnesota standout latest signing for Okanagan BCHL squad

Liam Malmquist of Minnesota coming to Vees for 2019/2020 season

Liam Malmquist playing for the Edina High School Hornets helped his team to a state championship in Minnesota last season. (Jeff Lawler, SportsEngine)

The Penticton Vees off-season recruitment drive is continuing in earnest with the signing of 2000-born forward Liam Malmquist.

Malmquist, from Edina, Minn., comes to Penticton after completing his high school career with the Edina High School Hornets.

In 24 games last season, Malmquist scored 23 goals and 29 assists. In the prestigious Minnesota State Tournament, Malmquist fired four goals and two assists in just three games to help his team win the championship.

Malmquist, who turns 19 on Oct. 8, also suited up for 21 games with Team Southwest of the Upper Midwest High School Elite Hockey League the past season, scoring nine goals and adding 23 assists and was the leading scorer.

READ MORE: Penticton Vees assistant coach Jason Becker moving on

The Vees newest recruit recently announced his commitment to the University of Wisconsin, and joins his teammates in Penticton for training camp this August in preparation for the 2019/2020 BC Hockey League schedule.

READ MORE: Okanagan junior hockey team add power and punch to 2019/20 line up

Malmquist’s two older brothers, Dylan and Derek,are also noted hockey players with Dylan having just completed his NCAA career at the University of Notre Dame. He played 150 games with the Fighting Irish scoring 91 points.

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Mark Brett | Reporter

Â MarkBrett

Send Mark Brett an email.

Like the Western News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.