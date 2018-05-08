Military golf tourney raises money for bursary

The Comox Military Family Resource Centre's board of directors is hosting their second annual golf tournament to raise funds for an annual bursary given to military dependents pursuing post-secondary education.

The event is June 8 at Glacier Greens, on Friday June 8, 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.

Cost for four-ball, best ball format is $80. Without a meal is $65.

Registration closes May 29. Baskets will be raffled on the day of the event.

To register, contact MFRC board treasurer Ryan Kelly at treasurer@comoxmfrc.ca