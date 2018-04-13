Mile Zero of the Pacific Crest Trail

Terrace’s Janine Wilson at the U.S. and Mexico border, Mile Zero a her 2,900-km hike up the Pacific Crest Trail. Wilson has trained for 2.5 years to attempt the hike, a challenge she set for herself after losing 140 pounds and experiencing an intense desire to test her limits and discover her new self. Follow her journey on Facebook: Janine’s Pacific Crest Trail Hike. (Facebook photo)

Terrace’s Janine Wilson at the U.S. and Mexico border, Mile Zero a her 2,900-km hike up the Pacific Crest Trail. To date Wilson has hiked more than 110 miles. Having trained for 2.5 years the hike is a challenge she set for herself after losing 140 pounds and experiencing an intense desire to test her limits and discover her new self. Follow her journey on Facebook: Janine’s Pacific Crest Trail Hike.

VIDEO: Future Hiker — journey toward the Pacific Crest Trail

“If you don’t water up at mile 16 or aren’t packing enough, what meets you is nothing short of a rocky hellish beast from which there is no escape. You either punk out and climb a hill to go home, or you face a 1,300-foot climb in less than 2 miles. So when I rolled into Morena at 3:30 this afternoon…you bet your ass I powered through a cheeseburger. It tasted like success.

“Today I experienced trail magic for the first time. Literally 1/2 litre left of water, two miles out…Less than a minute later I turned a corner to a 4 gallon water cache from a Trail Angel named Smoky. Who just did another run up the mountain to ensure those who face the climb this evening or tomorrow have adequate supply. This trail is awesome!!!!”

– Janine Wilson, Day 2

