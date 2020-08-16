Mike McGimpsey wins 2020 Chilliwack Golf Club men’s championship

Titles were claimed in the men's, ladies, senior and super senior divisions

Keith Dick added another trophy to his collection, winning the Chilliwack Golf Club’s Super Senior championship Aug. 9.

Dick shot a 146 to take top spot in his division, which features players aged 65 and up. Dick has now claimed titles in both the senior and super senior categories, and he was one of 90 golfers overall participating in this year’s championship play.

Rick Hansen took top spot in the senior (55-plus) bracket. He was the lone golfer to post a score under 70 par in round one, and he cruised to victory with a two-round score of 147.

For the second year in a row, Heather Lennie grabbed the ladies’ championship with a strong 163.

Mike McGimpsey claimed the mens’ title, opening the tournament. He opened with a four-under-par 68, the lowest round of anyone, and finished with a two-round total of 144.

