Midget Vees Team 1 powers to tournament win

Starting netminder Taylor Crook kicks out this shot for the Penticton midget Vees Team 1. Crook shared in one of the team's shutout victories.

It was a taste of gold for members of the Penticton Midget Vees Team 1 at the 12-team All Stars Christmas Classic Tournament in Penticton last weekend.

The champs continued their tournament-long scoring assault on the opposition by banging in eight goals en route to an 8-3 drubbing of the runner up Penticton Team 2.

Over the course of the three-day event the winners racked up 38 tallies, the least productive output being a pair of seven-goal games.

Penticton opened the series with an 8-6 decision, their closest match, to the Kamloops Hawks.

They followed that up with wins over Langley, 7-2, North Okanagan, 9-3 and the semi final against Williams Lake 7-0.

Starting goalie Taylor Crook and backup Ethan Konyi shared the netminding duties in the shutout, Konyi playing the first 20 minutes and Crook the final two frames.

As part of it’s plan to help the less fortunate, a donation bin was set up for the visiting teams and spectators where they could donate clothing items.