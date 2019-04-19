Midget Timberwolves celebrate winning season with awards banquet

The Williams Lake Midget Timberwolves celebrated its provincial bronze medal win from last month with an awards ceremony and banquet in the lakecity earlier this month.
Starting with a fun, floor hockey tournament at Lake City Secondary School, players, coaches and parents followed that up with a dinner and award presentation where displays of skill, leadership, teamwork and work ethic were recognized.
The following are this year’s award presentations for the Timberwolves:
ESSO Awards
• Most Sportsmanlike: Marshall Tessaro
• Most Improved: Joey D’Appolonia
• Most Dedicated: Nolan Nicol
WLMHA Awards
• Adam Corbiere Memorial Trophy displaying versatility, dedication, skills, perseverance and leadership: Sam Powers
• Brad Carswell Award for most sportsmanlike player: Jaedyn Shortreed
• Most Dedicated: Cody Bailey
• Most Improved: Ethan Garland
• Most Inspirational: Jace Myers
• Most Valuable: Cade Enns
• Warren Dominic Memorial Trophy for outstanding goalie: Kai Flett
The Timberwolves Midget Tier 2 bronze medal win came after a 4-3 win over the Peninsula Eagles of Sanich during the BC Hockey Midget Tier 2 Provincial Championships March 17-20 in Vernon.
sports@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter