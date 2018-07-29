Midget Timbermen win provincial championship

The midget A2 T-men beat the Saanich Tigers 3-2 in the gold-medal game Sunday in Burnaby

The midget Nanaimo Timbermen played shutdown lacrosse and won a provincial championship that way.

The boys won the B.C. Lacrosse midget A2 championship on Sunday in Burnaby, edging the Saanich Tigers 3-2 in the gold-medal game.

The final was a rubber match of sorts, as the T-men won the regular-season title and the Tigers took the Island title.

“We were the top two teams all year, I think. So it was nice to win,” said Chris Bowman, the team’s coach.

Saanich led 2-1 going into the third on Sunday, but Nanaimo scored two quick ones to take the lead, “and hung on by the skin of our teeth,” Bowman said.

Colby Bowman stopped 44 of the 46 shots he faced in goal and was chosen player of the game. He said he felt good from the warmups on, and said his team played really well defensively against a well-rounded opponent.

“We just put our best defensive players out there and made sure we got our matchups right,” the goalie said.

Luke Ory, Wes Cateaux and Andrew Bowman scored for the Timbermen and Sean Clark was chosen tournament MVP. Nanaimo went undefeated at provincials, beating Coquitlam, Kelowna, Semiahmoo and Mission to get to the gold-medal game.

“It’s kind of unreal to finish off our midget lacrosse like that. It’s pretty amazing,” Colby Bowman said. “We had a lot of really well-rounded players that could play both ends of the floor really well and we just kind of meshed together in the dressing room, kind of like a family. It was a good group of guys this year.”

The provincial championship caps off a fine season for the Nanaimo District Lacrosse Association, which qualified eight other teams for provincials this summer.

The peewee A2 Timbermen earned bronze at provincials July 12-15 in Coquitlam. Tanner Harrison was a tournament all-star and Daniel O’Leary won the Fair Play award.

The peewee B and peewee C T-men also played in that tourney. For the peewee Bs, Bostyn MacDonald was an all-star, Chris Monckton was most sportsmanlike and Chris Luchtmeyer was the Fair Play coach. For the peewee Cs, Markus Fisher was an all-star and Jeffrey Geiger most sportsmanlike.

Nanaimo’s junior women’s team and midget, bantam and peewee girls also had their provincial championships July 12-15 in Coquitlam.

Junior player Veronica Robinson was chosen tournament MVP and a tournament all-star, with Celine Theberge earning the Fair Play award. For the midgets, Joscelin Martin was an all-star and Maddy Rypma the Fair Play winner; for the bantams, Keira Martin was an all-star and Camryn Baglo was the Fair Play winner; and for the peewees, Avery Winchell was named an all-star and Allison Gregory was chosen for the Fair Play award.

Bantam boys’ provincials were July 5-8 in Richmond and the bantam B Timbermen competed there. Liam Baker was chosen a tournament all-star and Dexter Komen was most sportsmanlike.

