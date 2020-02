The Cranbrook Midget Tier 3 Lightning, made up of Kimberley and Cranbrook players, won the East Kootenay A banner last weekend in a tight game against Creston. Submitted file.

Midget Tier 3 Lightning win East Kootenay banner

