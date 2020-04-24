Midget female hockey caps off another strong year

The midget female Cowichan Valley Capitals wrapped up their hockey season a little earlier than expected, but that doesn’t take away from the success the team did achieve, which included regular-season and playoff banners, showing the continued success of girls hockey programs in the Cowichan Valley.

The team dominated regular-season play, racking up seven wins and one tie, while outscoring opponents 38-8. They also played five games against bantam female rep teams from Lower Island and North Island, holding their own with two wins, two losses and one tie.

The Cowichan roster included only two third-year midget players: Kayla Pike and captain Marissa St. Amand. Chloe Bergman was the lone second-year player, and Taylor Svendsen, Bianca Steele, Aran Mills, Naomi Zonnevijlle and Tianna Marleau were all in their first years. Three more players — Emma Kruk, Kaliyah St. Amand and Camryn Waldron — were second-year bantam players aged up to midget, and goalie Bronwyn Lee was the youngest player on the team as a first-year bantam.

The team’s season came to a premature end when the year-end tournament hosted by Tri-Cities was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coaches Brad Scafe, Darrin St. Amand and Craig Douglas, manager Kim Scafe and safety person Jamie Svendsen also expressed their thanks to the APs who bolstered the team’s ranks all season. The team also thanked sponsors Island Dairy Services and Duncan Paving for their support.

