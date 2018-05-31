Midget B Thunder win gold at Richmond tournament

The midget B Cowichan Valley Thunder display their championship medals from the Richmond tournament on the Victoria Day long weekend. (Submitted)

The midget B Cowichan Valley Thunder won the gold medal at the Ninth Annual Midget Lacrosse Tournament in Richmond on May 19-21.

The Thunder went undefeated through the tournament, then wrapped up the title with a 6-1 win over Coquitlam in the final, thanks to an MVP-calibre performance by goalie Jackson Owen.

Cowichan opened the tournament with a 9-6 win over Comox. That was followed by an 8-2 victory over Coquitlam, a 13-2 win over Mission, and a 10-0 trouncing of Mission again in the semifinal.

Game MVP awards went to Jacob McCluskey, Brandon Carlson, Zack Liddle and Xander McCaffery before Owen received that honour in the final.

“Every player contributed over the weekend and every player had a goal,” manager Teri Zunti commented. “Some had their first goals of the season.”

The midget Thunder include seven players returning from last year’s midget team, and 11 first-year midgets — some moving up from bantam A and some from bantam C. The team went into the Richmond tournament with a perfect 8-0 record in league play. Next up is the Oceanside ReLax Tournament this coming weekend.