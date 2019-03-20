Mid Island Seniors Golf Association now accepting new members

The Mid Island Seniors Golf Association (MISGA), is now accepting new members into the association.

MISGA (est. Jan. 1, 1976) has been in continuous existence for over 40 years.

During the golf season, each club (17 participating clubs) will host a tournament and invite participation by all members of MISGA.

The group currently comprises more than 500 senior golfers from the various participating golf clubs in the mid-Vancouver Island area, including Crown Island and Sunnydale in Courtenay, and Glacier Greens in Comox. Membership in MISGA has recently been expanded to allow membership to individuals that are not currently members of an affiliated golf club. The cost to join MISGA is $5 initiation and annual dues of $5.

If you do not currently have a golf club membership, handicap registration is available by taking out a Public Player’s Club membership with Golf Canada, at www.golfcanada.ca/join/gold-2019/

The cost for the Golf Canada membership is approximately $50 per year.

The objectives of MISGA are to promote friendly competition among senior male golf players of the mid-Island area as a means of encouraging them to continue golfing as an active form of recreation.

Events will be held each year at various golf courses as arranged by the MISGA Executive Committee. This year there are 18 scheduled events on weekdays at the various golf courses, from May 1 toSept. 20.

The cost for golf and a sit-down meal ranges from $40 to a little over $70 including taxes. Prizes are modest and usually consist of golf balls for gross and net in two or three flights, divided by the age of participants.

Check out www.misga.ca for further information. If you like to play friendly competitive golf and play some of the best Mid-Island courses at very reasonable rates and make new friends, then consider joining MISGA and taking part.