Mid Island Pirates win two against tough opponent

The Mid Island Pirates were able to sweep one of the B.C. Premier Baseball League’s strongest programs.

The Hub City Paving Pirates defeated the Langley Blaze 2-1 and 5-1 on the road Saturday.

In the first game, Pirates pitcher Dylan Brock threw a complete-game victory, allowing just two hits and one run while striking out five over seven innings. Aaron Marsh led the offence with two hits.

In the second game, Josh Hill earned the win on the mound, also throwing a complete game. He allowed five hits and one run while striking out seven. Marcus Steen led the Pirates’ offence, going 3-for-4 at the plate, while Marsh and Brody Deverill each went 2-for-3.

GAME ON … The Pirates (7-1) play a series against the North Shore Twins (7-2) on Saturday and Sunday, May 4-5. Saturday’s doubleheader is at Serauxmen Stadium, with game times at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., while Sunday’s action is in North Vancouver.