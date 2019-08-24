Mid Island field lacrosse ready for revival

The Lightning are hoping to strike again.

After a year off, the Mid Island Field Lacrosse Association is hoping to get boys field lacrosse going in the Cowichan Valley once again, joining the upstart girls program that had great success last year.

Mid Island is aiming at having U11 and U13 boys teams in 2019-20. They are currently at just under 10 players registered for each team, and would like to be closer to 15 on each roster. U15 boys will be released this year to play for other associations.

On the girls’ side, Mid Island has been in touch with other associations about possibly creating a U15 seven-on-seven circuit.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to have an Island league,” Mid Island president and coach Naomi Walser said. “If not, we’ll recruit for a house league one night a week.”

Walser created a house league for girls field lacrosse last fall, which included about 30 players between the ages of nine and 16, and that will return this year, with age groups depending on if a U15 league gets going. Other associations on the Island have also been invited to take part, and travel teams have been discussed as well.

For players interested in trying field lacrosse, the association is holding free drop-in sessions at the Cowichan Sportsplex next Tuesday and Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m.

For more information about Mid Island Field Lacrosse, visit midislandlacrosse.com

Walser is also looking into creating high school field lacrosse programs for girls and boys, possibly combining multiple schools to put teams together. She has support from Cowichan Secondary athletic department and interest from teacher sponsors.

The proposed teams would play exhibition games against academy teams from Nanaimo District, Royal Bay and Claremont secondary schools.

The association is also looking for game officials, with clinics coming up in Duncan, Victoria and Nanaimo for boys and girls field lacrosse. For more information about clinics, email naomiwalser@gmail.com.