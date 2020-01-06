Mid-Island club offers lesson on fly-tying

On a cold winter’s day, many fly fishers enjoy tying their own trout or salmon flies.

As you sit there tying, your mind begins to anticipate the excitement that comes from catching a fish on a fly you tied. And for those interested in learning how to do this, the Mid-Island Fly Fishing Club is offering a beginners and an intermediate fly-tying course.

The beginner’s course starts Jan. 12 and it includes six sessions and the intermediate course four sessions.

Enrollment is limited to 10 students per class. Beginners are provided with equipment and materials. Intermediate students will be furnished with materials but they must bring their own fly tying equipment.

Anyone taking Mid-Island Fly Fishing Club courses must be a member of the club. Students who are not yet members may join when they pay their enrolment fees. Fees for the courses are reasonable at $15 per session for the beginners and $20 per session for intermediates. Fees for the entire course must be paid at the time of enrolment. In addition, once a person learns to tie flies, the club devotes several evenings a month to sessions in which fly tiers can get together to learn, tie and share their skills.

Both the club meetings and the fly-tying classes meet at the Qualicum Beach Community Centre, located next to the curling club.

To enroll in the courses go to Coast Sportfish (891 Island Hwy W. Parksville) in Parksville, fill out an application and pay the fees.

For more information on the Mid-Island Castaways Fly Fishing Club go to their website https://www.midislandcastaways.com/.

Click in the section on Education. If you have any further questions contact Cormack Gates, chair, education committee; e-mail ccgates@nucleus.com or call: 250-752-1129.

— NEWS Staff, Submitted