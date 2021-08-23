Mid-Island Castaways offer a chance for residents to learn fly fishing

Trout and bass are biting in nearby lakes.

Sea-run cutthroat live in the rivers and estuaries looking for salmon fry. During the summer and fall five species of Pacific salmon return to Vancouver Island coastlines and rivers.

Have you ever wanted to fly fish? Perhaps you promised yourself when you retired you would take up fly fishing. Or if you are a younger person you might have watched an expert fly fisher make a beautiful cast and wished you could to do the same.

Fly fishing is not only for the boys. Today, some of the best fly fishers in the world are women. In fact the sport is so popular with women that many manufacturers of fly fishing equipment tailor their creations for them.

The Mid-Island Castaways Fly Fishing Club is holding its annual ‘Introduction to Fly Fishing’ course in September 2021. The course covers basic fly casting, safety, selection of equipment, tying knots, fly selection, stream ecology and much more. A trip to a river to learn about stream ecology and how to fish flowing water is included. Loaner fly rods will be provided for students to use during the course. The course is held in outdoor venues and current COVID-19 safety measures will be followed.

Enrolment in the course is limited to 20 students and requires membership in the Mid-Island Castaways Fly Fishing Club, plus a modest fee to cover course expenses.

If you are interested in taking this clinic email the education chair at ccgates@nucleus.com. Class size is limited to 20 and spaces will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. An enrolment form will be sent to successful applicants in advance of the course. Membership instructions and information about the club can be obtained at midislandcastaways.com.

— NEWS Staff submitted

