Michelle Stilwell proud to enter Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame

NEWS file photo Michelle Stilwell holds one of her medals won during the World Paralympic Championships in Lyon, France.

Paralympic champion and world-record holder Michelle Stilwell, MLA for Parksville-Qualicum, was inducted into the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, Nov. 2.

“It is an immense honour to be included in the 2019 class of inductees to the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame,” said Stilwell. “To be recognized in the province where I grew up and first started my sporting career is all the more meaningful. I am incredibly thankful for the support I have received throughout my career from friends, family, and Canadians. It has been a true privilege to represent Canada on the world stage and now to be included today in the class of 2019 in the company of family and fellow sport champions.”

Stilwell is now retired from sport. During the span of her career, she won seven Paralympic medals, 10 world championship titles and broke countless world records. She is the only female athlete to have won gold medals in two separate summer sport events.

Since first elected to the British Columbia Legislature in 2013, she became the world’s first active politician to compete at an Olympic or Paralympic Games.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

