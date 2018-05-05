Mia Noblet breaks own highline world record in Brazil

Mia Noblet has taken another big step into the record book.
The Nelson native smashed her own women’s world highline record with a 614-metre walk across the Canion Espraiado in Brazil on April 21.
Noblet actually fell halfway through her first attempt and needed to return using a safety line before successfully completing her second walk on the line, which hung 450 metres above the valley bottom.
Her walk beat her previous mark of 493 metres set last November in Utah. Her latest feat was done with seven other Brazilian athletes.
