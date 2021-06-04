Men’s and Ladies Nights are back at Seven Hills Golf & Country Club

With COVID-19 restrictions starting to loosen up, the Seven Hills Golf & Country Club have restarted Men's Night as of Wednesday, June 2.

With COVID-19 restrictions starting to loosen up, the Seven Hills Golf & Country Club have restarted Men’s Night as of Wednesday, June 2.

You can sign up by calling or visiting the golf shop, and are allowed to register as a group or individual. (Weather pending)

Time: Tee off between 4:30 and 6 p.m.

Includes hole prizes, individual/team prizes, golf. After 2:30 p.m. non members have the option of playing extra holes before their Men’s Night round! Optional skins game and optional dinner after the round. Sign up for the dinner with Sharon (250 230 1252) in advance.

Also, Ladies Night will be starting June 10. The first week’s start time is between 4:30 and 6 p.m. Golfers should be off the course by 8:30 p.m. if they are having dinner.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

North Island Gazette