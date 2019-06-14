MEMSS golfers place fourth at provincial champs

They went into the competition with two new golfers and three returning golfers

The Mount Elizabeth Middle Secondary School golf team placed fourth at the BC Secondary School Golf Association “A” Golf Provincial Championships held from June 1 to 3 at the Okanagan Golf Club in Kelowna.

Eight teams competed in the championships – MEMSS, Fraser Lake, Osoyoos, Aberdeen Hall, West Point Grey Academy, St. John’s, Vernon Christian and Grand Forks Secondary School.

Teacher sponsor Susan Dobbin said the team did very well considering they went into the competition with two new golfers joining the three returning golfers.

“The boys said even though it was a challenging golf course playing in the championships was a great experience. They learned a lot,” said Dobbin. “They also met some interesting people and it was a good life experience for them.”

The winning team was Aberdeen Hall for the second year in a row.

Lucas Aiken and another golfer who were paired up to play in the horse race together ended up winning the horse races – 19 pairs participated.

The individual results were as follows:

Out of 38 golfers, Kailen Rigoni tied for 4th with a total score of 166. Jake McCulley placed sixth overall with a total score of 170.

Chase Pacheco tied for 14th place with a score of 189, with Seth Horsefall placing 16th with a score of 194. Lucas Aiken placed 17th with a score of 195.

