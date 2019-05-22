Memorial Golf Club celebrates accessibility on course June 1

The Qualicum Beach Memorial Golf Club invites the public to view accessible carts for people of all ability on June 1. - File photo

Qualicum Beach club invites the public to view accessible carts for people of all abilities

Qualicum Beach Memorial Golf Club is celebrating the accessibility of golf for people of all abilities.

On Saturday, June 1 at the golf club, attendees will find power carts of all description that make the game attainable for so many. There will be power carts that are readily available on most golf courses, but other power cart options for those who have very special needs will also be on display.

“Golf should be inclusive for people of all abilities, whatever they may bring to the game,” said Norm Watts, president of the course’s board of directors, in an email. “Some golfers must rely upon a power cart to navigate the course and play. Qualicum Beach Memorial Golf Club greens staff have dedicated many hours to provide dry and firm fairways so that power carts can move throughout in spite of inclement weather.”

RELATED: Golfing in Paradise: A look at PQB’s ‘Friendly Four’

Watts added that the opportunity to view the variety of carts available should provide a chance for those with a disability to realize that it’s possible to return to the game.

“For others, perhaps in advancing years, it may be a confirmation that one can continue golfing whatever your age,” said Watts

The program begins at 11 a.m. at Memorial Golf Club, continues with a club house session, and concludes at 2:30 p.m. All are welcome.

— NEWS staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter