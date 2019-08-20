Memorable ball season for Oceanside Reds

Winning the zones and advancing to the provincial championships were the major highlights of the Oceanside Peewee Reds this baseball season.

Oceanside Reds peewee baseball team won the zone championships and advanced to the BC U13 A West Provincial Championships held in Abbotsford. — Submitted photo

They won’t easily forget how they won the zones they hosted and earned a spot in the U13 A West Provincial Baseball Championships held recently in Abbotsford.

At the provincials, the Reds were grouped in Pool A and played four games against Tsawassen A’s, Salt Spring, South Burnaby Giants and North Delta Rays.

The Reds opened against the A’s and took a 9-4 loss on the first day. The next day, the Reds played two tightly contested matches against Salt Spring and the Giants and unfortunately suffered two heartbreaking one-run losses, 6-5 and 9-8, respectively.

Their final game was against the leading team in the pool, the Rays and although they gave it their best shot they lost a high-scoring game 17-9.

Game MVPs were awarded to Trevor Holme, Caden Morrison, Jace Kreller, and Cyrus Horner for putting in stellar performances in hitting, pitching, catching and infield defence.

The Reds would like to thank their sponsors for their support in getting them to the provincials.

For most of the players, it was their first provincial championship. It was a weekend full of good memories and an excellent way to end a strong summer season of baseball.

— NEWS Staff, submitted