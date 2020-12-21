MEI’s Hunter Arulpragasam signs with University of Toronto

MEI student Hunter Arulpragasam is set to join the University of Toronto Varsity Blues men’s volleyball program next fall. (University of Toronto photo)

Abbotsford native and Grade 12 MEI student Hunter Arulpragasam has committed to the University of Toronto men’s volleyball program.

The 6-6 outside hitter is scheduled to join the Varsity Blues beginning in the 2021-22 season.

Arulpragasm was a key part of the MEI Eagles 2019 2A senior boys provincial title and was named a tournament first team all-star at that event.

RELATED: MEI Eagles senior boys win volleyball provincial title

He also helped the MEI Eagles win a junior boys provincial title in 2018 and again was named a tournament all-star.

RELATED: MEI wins junior boys volleyball provincials

Arulpragasam has spent several years playing club volleyball with Fraser Valley Volleyball Club, competed at the Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games and also was selected as a member of Team BC Red and Team BC Selects.

“I chose U of T due to its outstanding academics and men’s volleyball team,” Arulpragasam told the team’s website. “I’ve always aspired to attend a university that has an [elite] volleyball team and an incredible education, that being perfectly met by U of T and going beyond my expectations. I look forward to playing with this amazing roster in the fall, to take Kinesiology courses, to meet new people and to begin my new life in Toronto.”

Varsity Blues head coach John Barrett said he’s thrilled to acquire the Abbotsford talent.

“We are extremely excited for Hunter to join the Varsity Blues men’s volleyball program”, said head coach John Barrett. “He is an athlete with tremendous qualities that we believe are a perfect fit for where our program is at the moment. He’s an exceptional young man and we look forward to watching him grow and excel in our program and at the University of Toronto.”

The Varsity Blues men’s volleyball team finished in first place in the Ontario University Athletics’ east division and won the OUA conference title in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the U Sports nationals.

Abbotsford News