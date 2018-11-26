MEI wins junior boys volleyball provincials

Eagles cap off dominant season with title win in Kamloops

The MEI Eagles junior volleyball team celebrates a provincial win in Kamloops on Saturday.

It’s time to hang another banner inside the MEI gymnasium.

The MEI Eagles junior boys volleyball team took home the provincial title after an impressive performance in Kamloops over the weekend.

The club came down from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Pacific Academy in the final two sets to earn the championship on Saturday.

A big thanks to PA ðŸŒŠ and coach Dmitruk for the battles this year! Completely fitting to have a 5 setter to complete the season. @meischools JR BOYS Volleyball ðŸ signing out! #audienceofONE #whenisgolftryouts? pic.twitter.com/Cg4nvXVR4n — Derek Shuel (@Shigerwoods) November 25, 2018

MEI dominated in pool play, going a perfect 3-0 and not losing a single set. The Eagles then took down Mount Boucherie, Jaffray and Pacific Christian in the playoff rounds before winning the title.

Micah Bucknam was named the tournament’s most valuable player, with Eagles players Trey Smith and Hunter Arulpragasam earning tournament all-star nods.

It wraps up a remarkable season for the juniors, who won several tournaments and compiled a staggering overall record of 50-1.

Just for the record, MEI Jr VB team had a crazy good season. Silver in Best of the West. Gold in TWU Invit, BCCSSAA, TRU Invit, PA Sr Boys, Abby-Mission, Fraser Valleys, and Provincials. 50 W and 1 loss. Congrats to the coaches and players!!! @Shigerwoods @abbynews @MEIsports pic.twitter.com/pe7wvvbJQl — MEI Sports Extra (@MEI_Sportz) November 25, 2018

MEI wasn’t the only local team at the event, as the Abbotsford Christian Knights placed seventh in the province and the Yale Lions finished ninth.

Senior volleyball provincial action starts this week, with both the MEI and ACS senior boys teams competing in the AA tournament running at the Langley Events Centre starting on Wednesday.

The MEI senior girls head to Burnaby for the AA provincials starting on Thursday, while the Robert Bateman Timberwolves senior girls travel to Powell River for the AAA provincials also opening on Thursday.