Mega X results

One hundred and twenty-seven competitors ranging in age from 6 to 50 years old competed in this year’s Mega X.
Particpants came from Smithers, Yukon, Prince George, Quesnel and Burns Lake. The event is a fundraiser for the Smithers Ski and Snowboard Club.
The results are below.
U10 – Female Ski
1 – Cassidy Collingwood
2 – Petra Peter
3 – Addison Macneil
4 – Fruzsina Peter
U10 – Male Ski
1 – Dylan Hikisch
2 – Sam Weinstein
3 – Milo Macdougall
4 – Malcom Hausot
U10 – Female Snowboard
1 – Paige Stokes
2 – Mattea Williams
3 – Mckinley Groves
4 – Piper Johns
U10 – Male Snowboard
1 – Hugo Pretorious
2 – Jackson Stokes
U11 – Female Ski
1 – Olivia Vengel
2 – Samantha Love
3 – Mary Fitzmaurice
4 – Sophie McCallum
U12 Female Ski
1 – Chloe Collingwood
2 – Adree Brulotte
3 – Boroka Peter
4 – Minifie Jordan
U12 – Male Ski
1 – Holden Doucette
2 – Connor Hausot
3 – Elliot Jarrett
4 – Liam Kobasiuk
U14 – Female Snowboard
1 – Kaitlyn Peterson
2 – Megan Fraser
3 – Poppy Sakals
4 – Peyton Belisle
U14 – Male Snowboard
1 – Luke Pali
2 – Tosh Krauskopf
3 – Toan Krauskopf